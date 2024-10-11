Mumbai Garba Celebrations Paused To Honour Ratan Tata With 'Vida Karo' Song

Participants observed a minute of silence as the song "Vida Karo" played softly in the background.

The passing of Ratan Tata has left an indelible void across India, with tributes pouring in from all corners of the nation. People have taken to social media to express their admiration and grief for the legendary industrialist, whose contributions spanned decades. His death coincided with the ongoing Navratri festival, and in a moving gesture, revellers in Mumbai paused their celebrations to pay their respects.

During a garba night at the Nesco compound in Goregaon, known for hosting one of the city's largest Navratri events, attendees halted the festivities to honour Tata. A video shared by a user named Sunny on X captured the moment, where participants observed a minute of silence as the song "Vida Karo" played softly in the background. "Nesco compound in Goregaon organises the biggest Garba event every year, but yesterday they stopped in between to pay tribute to the legend Ratan Tata Sir," he wrote.

Another video showed a similar scene, with participants lighting up the night with their smartphone flashlights in a symbolic tribute. "We sincerely hope his soul finds peace, especially on such a sacred day," read a post accompanying the video.

Tributes continued to flood social media. "Ratan Tata's vision and commitment to India's development will always be remembered. Om Shanti," one user commented, while another referred to him as "A great son of India."

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 at 11.30pm at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after a prolonged illness. His remains, draped in the Indian national flag, were kept at the NCPA for public tributes. During the funeral rites, religious leaders from different faiths gathered to pay homage, and he was cremated with full state honours at the Parsi crematorium in Worli.