"Main Apni Shaadi...": Man Misses His Own Wedding Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos, Video Goes Viral

Passengers flying with IndiGo have been facing major disruption at several airports in recent days, with hundreds of flights delayed or cancelled. The chaos has affected travellers heading to important events and work commitments, while airline staff are under immense pressure to manage frustrated passengers.

Amid the ongoing chaos, a video has gone viral on social media showing a groom struggling to reach his own wedding on time. The clip, shared on Instagram by Skyreels and reposted on multiple platforms, shows the groom calmly explaining to the IndiGo counter that he is the groom himself.

Watch Video Here:

He shows the wedding invitation on his phone and explains that although the wedding is taking place on December 4th, he is unable to attend due to a flight delay.

Despite this difficult situation, he maintained a slight smile, waited patiently, and behaved politely with those around him.

Social Media Reaction

As the video went viral, viewers praised the groom's remarkable composure. Many commended him for remaining calm, even though most people would have panicked in such a situation.

One user wrote, "Congratulations Bhai ! Lots to learn from your positive attitude."

Another user noted, "This guy is so calm and collected. His future wife is very lucky."

