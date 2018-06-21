Madhya Pradesh Dad's Fitness Routine With Daughters Is Viral

The adorable video shows Mr Carpenter doing push-ups and squats while holding his toddler, even as his elder daughter copies his moves.
The two-and-a-half-minute-long video, shot entirely at home, even has a clip of the three doing yoga, quite appropriate as it is in time for International Yoga Day being celebrated today.
Watch the video below:
CommentsMr Carpenter, who has played volleyball at the national level, says that the reason he has been training volleyball players for the past 20 years is because he wants them to stay fit and lead India to the path of glory in sports.
He adds that even at home, he has always emphasised upon the importance of staying fit for his daughters. "Daughters are not a burden. In fact, with the zeal that my daughters show at this young age, I'm certain that they will grow up to shine like stars," Mr Carpenter says, pride evident in his voice.
