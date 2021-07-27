What M Night Shyamalan's Mother Said About His Movie 'Old'

M Night Shyamalan with his mother, Jayalakshmi Shyamalan.

Hollywood director M Night Shyamalan's Old opened in theatres across the US this weekend. The supernatural thriller dominated the weekend box office in the country, bringing in $16.5 million, according to Cinema Blend. Before the release, the Mr Shyamalan, 50, took to social media to share a video with a message from his mother, Jayalakshmi Shyamalan, who admitted that she had not watched Old yet but expressed her confidence that the film would be a good one.

In the 59-second clip, the director introduces himself and his mother - who joins her hands in namaste - before assuring her that the film, although it is called "Old", is not based on her.

"I haven't seen the movie yet," Ms Shyamalan then admits, laughing. "But, it's made by my son," she continues. "One thing I can say about my son is that he's very good at it, he's hardworking, he's intelligent. A good man with good artistic ideas about storytelling.

"So, it has to be good."

The video has been viewed over 1.2 lakh times on the microblogging platform. In the comments section, some praised Mr Shyamalan's mother, while others praised the video as a great marketing idea.

"So beautiful, that's exactly how I would answer for my son," wrote one Twitter user.

So beautiful that's exactly how I would answer for my son @David_J_Austin and your Mum is correct on all points ???????? #Loveyourwork & seeing your film this Wknd Xx — QLDSusanAustin (@QLDSusanAustin) July 23, 2021

"Mom didn't see the movie yet so she instead pitched her son like a potential husband," another joked.

Mom didn't see the movie yet so she instead pitched her son like a potential husband. You convinced me, Mom. I'm gonna watch it! — trinity (@trinity416988) July 22, 2021

"This is the best marketing idea ever," one Twitter user declared.

Hahaha this is the best marketing idea ever!! ???? — Michael Gallagher (@TotallySketch) July 22, 2021

Others also heaped praises on the movie itself.

Great movie--it's one of your best, and that's saying a lot. Folks will be watching, dissecting, and debating for years to come. Beautiful, allegorical, heartbreaking stuff. — The Last Sitcom (@TSitcom) July 26, 2021

So excited for today! Saw it in Cherry Hill at the early screening (you were 3 rows in front of us, baseball cap and hoodie) and loved it then. Strong cast and powerful performances. Congratulations!! — T. Young (@TYoung56824093) July 23, 2021

M Night Shyamalan is known for his unconventional storytelling and twist endings. His filmography comprises films The Sixth Sense, The Last Airbender, Wide Awake and Lady In The Water, to name only a few.