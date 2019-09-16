Lucknow Uber Driver Sings 'Nazar Ke Saamne'. Brilliant, Says Twitter

"Mr Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides," tweeted Uber India

Updated: September 16, 2019 14:21 IST
An Uber driver from Lucknow has impressed thousands with his melodious voice.


A video of an Uber driver in Lucknow singing a song from the 1990 film 'Aashiqui' has left people in awe. The video, shared to Twitter, shows the cab driver named Vinod singing 'Nazar Ke Saamne' - a Kumar Sanu hit that he nails perfectly. His melodious rendition has been shared widely on the microblogging website and on other social media platforms, with many praising his voice.

"Met an @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride," wrote the Twitter user who shared the video online on Saturday. "Aur kya chahiye (what else do you need?) Please watch this video and make him famous."

The video has collected almost 7,000 views on Twitter - even reaching the ears of Uber India who praised him while commenting on the video.

"Mr. Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides," tweeted Uber India. "We're glad to hear this #UberStar's passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet."

Others also praised Mr Vinod's soulful rendition of 'Nazar Ke Saamne'.

Many also tagged Bollywood music producers and singers, requesting that they take note of the singer.

Last month, Ranu Mondal, a woman from Ranaghat, shot to viral Internet fame after a video of her singing went viral online. She has since recorded songs with Himesh Reshammiya and starred in a reality singing show.

