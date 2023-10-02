'Love Is Like...': Pic Of Autorickshaw With A Quirky Message Goes Viral, Internet Impressed

The post has received 79,000 views on X.

A picture of an autorickshaw with a peculiar message is going viral on the Internet. Posted by Samar Halarnkar on X, formerly Twitter, the picture featured an auto displaying the words, "Love is like a walk in the park." The driver playfully added in red letters, "Jurassic Park".

The caption of the post read, "Indeed, Bangalore auto drivers and their philosophies."

NDTV can't verify the authenticity of the photo but it is gaining traction with nearly 79,000 views on X.

The post received a barrage of comments, with users sharing pictures of autorickshaws with creative wordplay.

A user wrote on X, "Bengaluru auto slogans need an exhibition of their own. I'd pay to take it in!"

Another user wrote, "Trust the voice of the proletariat."

"Love is Jurassic Park," joked the third.

Earlier, a Bengaluru woman shared a photo that shows a person working on a laptop inside a cinema hall. The woman claimed the photo was clicked on the first day of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' and shows a 'Peak Bengaluru' moment.

"When #Jawan first day is important but life is #peakbengaluru. Observed at a #Bangalore INOX. No emails or Teams sessions were harmed in taking this pic," user Neelangana Noopur said in her post.

In May, a picture of a woman from Bengaluru riding pillion on a scooter and working on a laptop had gone viral on the internet.

It started a debate on social media, with some users pointing out the unrealistic expectations from employees and the toxicity of workplaces.