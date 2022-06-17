'Lot Of Good Left In World': Video Shows Neighbours Helping Man Mow His Garden

The woman sent her husband to buy a lawn mower so that they can groom their yard.

A man mowing his lawn while carrying his baby on the back got help in the most unexpected way - by his neighbours. The moment was captured on camera and is now delighting the internet.

It has been shared by a woman named Madison Mealy on Instagram with the caption: "We need a small fleet of lawn mowers so we can do this for somebody else someday."

According to the post, which also has a video, the woman sent her husband to buy a lawn mower so that they can groom their huge yard. However, the man came back with a small machine that presented a huge problem for him while mowing the lawn.

The video further shows Mrs Mealy as saying that she went for a shower, and later decided to check the progress made by her husband. She found her neighbours helping the man in mowing the lawn with their own lawn mowers. She admits that she has never met these people before but still they came to offer help after watching him working alone.

"They drove by and saw my poor husband with his tiny mower, showed up and mowed up the entire lawn for complete strangers. There is a lot of good left in this world," Mrs Mealy said.

The video has received 6.7 lakh views and more than 67,000 likes since being posted a day ago.

Users left heartfelt remarks in the comments on the post.

"That is amazing," a user wrote while another said, "Sometimes God shows himself through ways we will never understand, people."

A third user felt overwhelmed by the post and commented, "Ok why am I tearing up? Is human kindness so rarely shown anymore? Thank you for sharing."

