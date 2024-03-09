Lost Dog With Box On Head Finds Freedom And New Purpose In US

Martin Miller, an animal advocate, has provided a permanent home for the canine.

A cane corso named Bear finally has a happy ending after spending months lost and wandering with a box stuck over his head.

City of Mobile Animal Services officials reported multiple sightings of Bear along the Gulf Coast for several months. Rescuers were finally able to remove the box in February, but the scared dog fled the scene. Thankfully, Bear was later trapped humanely and brought to the city's shelter.

There, Bear's luck changed again. Martin Miller, an animal advocate who works with Mobile Animal Services Director Robert Bryant, adopted Bear.

"He has my last name now, yeah; his [last] name is Miller," Martin Miller said. "Robert and I talked at lengths about what we wanted to do with Bear."

The story doesn't end there. Bear is putting his past behind him and taking on a new, important role. He will serve as an animal services ambassador, greeting visitors at the shelter during the day before heading home with Miller each night.

"Trying to find a good home for a dog that's garnered this much publicity is always a big deal," Bryant told WKRG-TV. "There's going to be a tonne of people that want to take him home. And in this particular case, we got to thinking about it, and really, who better than one of the team members that spent so much time trying to get him off the streets in the first place?"