'Look After My House': Girl's Letter Found By New Owner 11 Years Later

Charlotte Gardner left a letter for the people moving into her childhood home.

Charlotte Gardner was 13 when she and her family had to move out of their home in Glasgow, Scotland. Before she did so, Charlotte wrote a letter to the people that were moving into her childhood bedroom. "I lived in this house for 11 years and this was my bedroom... I am moving out in two days on Friday and I am really upset and sad. Look after my house for me," she wrote in the touching letter that she left under her room's carpet.

This was back in 2007.

About 11 years and 10 months later, the letter was found by the new homeowner. According to BBC, when Martin Johnstone decided to redecorate his son's childhood bedroom, he ripped up the old carpet and found Charlotte's letter underneath.

Touched by the sweet letter, Martin decided he wanted to track down the writer and posted pictures of the letter on Twitter.

"Lifting carpet in spare bedroom this afternoon and came across this. made our day. anyone know where Charlotte is today?" he wrote.

Just 18 hours after a picture of it was posted, the writer responded.

"What a lovely suprise waking up this morning to see this. I currently live in Bath and have for 9 years now. I have such fond memories of that flat in Glasgow. I hope you have loved it as much as I did," wrote Charlotte.

Martin, who told BBC that he initially did not have much hopes of finding the writer when he posted the letter online, was all praises for social media.

"Isn't social media amazing?" It is astonishing that in a country of over 60 million, we can find someone within a day like that," he said.

