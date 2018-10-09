Australian Couple Finds Sailor's Love Letter In Bottle, Track Him Down. But...

The bottle with the love letter was found almost two months ago.

A Queensland couple who found a love letter in a floating bottle managed, after a search of almost two months, to track down its author. However, this story does not have a happy ending. Brisbane Times reports that Kate Challenger and her partner Daniel McNally found the bottle in Tongue Bay on August 6. Inside the bottle, they found a note written in Chinese.

So, Mr McNally used the family business' Facebook page to ask for help in getting the letter translated.

The translation revealed that the letter was written by a Chinese sailor and expressed his sorrow about leaving his fiancee behind as he set sail.

"I'm a sailor sailing on the Indian Ocean. I deeply miss my fiancee at home. Shortly after we were engaged, I am travelling far away on the sea. I am sorry for leaving her behind, I could only jot down my deep feelings to her and seal it in a floating bottle... My only wish is to return home to live a beautiful and happy life with Jing, a long life in harmony," read the note.

Shanghaiist reports that the letter soon went viral on social media, and it actually managed to reach the author. Ms Challenger was contacted by someone who said they had seen the message and confirmed it was written by one of their friends.

However, the friend revealed that the love story did not have a happy ending, as the sailor and his fiancee did not end up getting married.

"The love story hasn't worked out for the man, but I really want to respect him," Ms Challenger said to Brisbane Times.

"Because his former fiancee now has another family, he is worried that if either of them are identified it will hurt her and the family she now has."

"It just didn't work out. He's single and I'd love for him to find a nice girl," she concluded.