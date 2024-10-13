Video: Locals Attempt To Rescue Nilgai Calf Swallowed By Python, Face Backlash

The response from social media users was overwhelmingly critical of the rescuers.

In a striking incident in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, locals found themselves at the centre of controversy after attempting to rescue a nilgai calf that had been swallowed by a python. Footage of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, shows locals shaking the snake in a bid to free the trapped antelope, prompting a heated discussion about human interference in nature.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on X, where he posed a question to his followers: "In a recent viral video, some locals try to save a nilgai calf after it was swallowed by a python. What do you think? Is it right to interfere like this in the natural world, or did they do the right thing?"

In a recent viral video some locals try to save a Nilgai calf after it was swallowed by a python. What do you think; is it right to interfere like this in natural world. Or they did right thing. pic.twitter.com/Qgxk0MPUq0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 12, 2024

The response from social media users was overwhelmingly critical of the rescuers. Many argue that it is not humanity's role to determine the fate of wildlife, especially in their natural habitat. One individual stated, "That calf was dead the moment it went inside the python's throat and got suffocated. What sense does it make now to beat the python to free the dead calf?"

Another user echoed similar sentiments, pointing out, "They were attempting to save a calf that was already dead. It's curious how people prioritise saving a calf over a snake simply because the calf is more relatable physiologically." A third user added, "It's against nature; everyone has the right to earn their food. So, it's incorrect to interfere in the natural world."

Experts believe it is unlikely that the young nilgai survived the suffocation caused by the constricting snake, especially since it was already fully inside the python by the time onlookers began recording the event.

The nilgai, also known as the blue bull, is the largest species of antelope in Asia and is indigenous to India. This species is safeguarded by Schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, which makes hunting illegal. According to the IUCN Red List, the nilgai is categorised as a species of Least Concern, with an estimated population of approximately 100,000 individuals in India.