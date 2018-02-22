Lobster Emoji Gets Two More Legs After Outrage Over Anatomical Error

The introduction of the lobster emoji had many cheering. The biggest came from the residents of Maine, a US coastal state known for its lobsters. They were so ecstatic that even their senator tweeted about the good news.
Great news for Maine - we're getting a lobster emoji!!! Thanks to @unicode for recognizing the impact of this critical crustacean, in Maine and across the country.
Yours truly,
Senator— Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) February 7, 2018
But celebrations quickly turned to anger as people realised the proposed lobster image had only 8 legs as opposed to the 10 that it actually has. On social media, Maine residents voiced their protest against the anatomical error in the emoji dedicated to their beloved lobster. Not just the two missing legs, local media also said that the design seemed to have extra crusher claw and a "grossly malformed" tail.
So, following the outcry, the Unicode Consortium finally decided to give the crustacean the two extra legs it deserves.
Commentsblog on Emojipedia.com, the body said, "we heard you. We made some mistakes. And we are fixing them".
Presenting a lobster with the correct number of legs #oops#fixed#emoji11https://t.co/2QTF6ts0lgpic.twitter.com/3rz7zziKJz— Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) February 19, 2018
The body is also rectifying mistakes in the designs of the DNA and skateboard emojis.
This, however, isn't the first time an organisation was dragged into a controversy over emojis. In October, Google CEO Sundar Pichai offered to drop all his work to settle a heated Twitter debate over the correct placement of cheese in the burger emoji. Sadly, the Internet couldn't come to a conclusion.
