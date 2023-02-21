Little Boy Prepares Meal For His Mother Suffering From Covid, Melts The Internet

The adorable gesture has touched the hearts of many

Kindness and empathy are the traits which make us truly human and children are the ones who manifest these qualities in the best possible way. One such sweet story has surfaced on Twitter, melting hearts. Erin Reed, a content creator and activist according to her Twitter bio, shared how her son took care of her when she was down with Covid-19. He prepared a meal and left it right outside her bedroom door with a super cute letter.

The photo shows a small bowl which has raw spinach leaves and a few strands of noodles, along with a fork. The note along with it reads, “I made this for you. If it is not perfect, I am sorry. Look food!”

“Y'all I am sick with Covid and look what my son made for me and left on the table right outside my bedroom door,” Mrs Reed tweeted.

Check out the tweet here:

Y'all I am sick with Covid and look what my son made for me and left on the table right outside my bedroom door 😭 pic.twitter.com/MotOlsZoA4 — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) February 18, 2023

Since being shared, the post has received more than 82,000 likes, and more than 2,800 retweets.

The adorable gesture has touched the hearts of many, who praised the boy for being so thoughtful. People also appreciated the woman for raising her son right. One user wrote, ''So Sweet and it looks Perfect!!!'' Another commented, ''Great job young man! Your momma is proud of you.''

A third wrote, ''Aah what a sweetie, bless him. He's on the right track. Looks so healthy. Thoughtful, loving child. Credit to mummy.'' A fourth added, ''Your son did an incredible job! He should be proud of himself! Get better soon, Erin. The sickness will not last long.''

Talking of thoughtful kids, a six-year-old's handwritten note to her mother who was having a rough day recently went viral on the internet. A Twitter user, Shematologist, MD, shared the adorable note, which read, "Dear mom, I am sorry if you had a ruf (rough) day."

