Lionel Messi's Bodyguard Goes Viral For Swiftly Protecting The Football Star

Yassine Chueko, a former US Navy SEAL, has been hired to protect Lionel Messi.

The world-famous football player Lionel Messi is a prime target for overly passionate supporters. To ensure his safety, Messi has a bodyguard, Yassine Chueko, who has recently gained recognition online.

On Reddit, a video showing Chueko's attentiveness became widely popular and received over 175,000 upvotes. The video demonstrates Chueko's quick action to shield Messi from enthusiastic supporters in a variety of scenarios. Many on social media complimented Chueko's professionalism and efficacy in defending the renowned athlete.

"If a lot of people know you, a lot of psychos know you too. Eventually, it's just not worth the risk to let people touch you. Messi is one of the most famous people on the planet, so that number of psychos is as big as it could possibly be for a human being. People way less famous than Messi have been hurt or killed by random people who think the world is flat and famous people are all lizards," commented a user.

"This dude sprints at full speed, and then he just calmly hugs the people running towards him and walks them away from him. I bet this person is expensive as hell, but worth every penny," wrote another user.

"You can tell he is not the one you should test. His demeanour is calm but strong. Yet he is very fast; his acceleration when running is linebacker-esque, and it looks like he could take out a few attackers at once. I wouldn't test that guy," commented a third user.

Who is Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Chueko?

According to Sports Illustrated, Yassine Chueko is a former US soldier who served in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL. Chueko was reportedly hired to protect Messi following a personal recommendation by Inter Miami club president David Beckham.Part of Chueko's job is to run around the outside of the pitch and effectively man-mark Messi during games. This is so that he is able to intercept any pitch invaders who attempt to get close to the Miami captain.

Chueko also protects Messi both before and after games, as well as during public outings with his family, such as shopping trips.Chueko also enjoys a significant presence on social media. He currently has 768,000 followers on Instagram, where he primarily shares videos detailing his boxing and martial arts training regimens. Chueko has participated in numerous MMA matches.