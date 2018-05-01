Caught On Camera: Lion Attacks Man Who Walked Into Its Enclosure

According to DailyMail, the video was recorded on April 28 at the Marakele Predator Park in South Africa. The video shows the man walking dangerously close to the big cat inside its enclosure. The lion was facing away from the man and walking in the opposite direction at first. However, the man is suddenly seen running away from the lion who chases after the man. While the man tries to get out of the enclosure, the lion, too quick for him, grabs and drags him away.
As onlookers are heard screaming and begging for help, the lion stops and then tries to drag the man further inside the enclosure. It's only after some shots are fired that the lion leaves the man and runs towards a different part of the enclosure.
CommentsThe man filmed in the attack is believed to be the owner of the park. He is currently in critical condition, reports The Sun. The lion has reportedly been put down after the terrifying attack.
Almost two months ago, a similar lion attack was filmed in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. As part of the Jeddah Spring Festival, the six-month-old lion cub was kept inside a cage and children were allowed to "play" with it. Mobile phone footage captured shows the cub cornering a little girl before pinning her to the ground. Thankfully, the animal trainer managed to pull the beast off the little girl and she escaped with just a few cuts and bruises.
trending news