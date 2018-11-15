Lion Air Crash Victim's Fiancee Takes Wedding Pics Alone To Fulfil His Last Wish

Intan Syari took her wedding photographs alone this Sunday.

On November 11, the day that Intan Syari was supposed to marry her fiance, she instead took beautiful wedding pictures alone to fulfil his last wish. Her husband-to-be, Rio Nanda Pratama, died in late October when Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the sea near Jakarta, Indonesia, soon after taking off.

In the photographs shared on Instagram, Ms Syari wears the white wedding gown she and Mr Pratama had picked out together, Ifan Deviandri, who works with Indra Permana, the photographer who shot the pictures, told CNN.

According to Mr Deviandri, Mr Pratama shared a "heartbreaking joke" with his fiancee before he left, asking her to go ahead with the photo shoot if he failed to return.

"Even though I feel grief that I cannot describe, I still have to smile for you," Ms Syari wrote on Instagram. "I cannot be sad but should be strong like you always told me to be."

According to BBC, the couple had known each other for 13 years, and in earlier Instagram posts, Ms Syari had described Mr Pratama as her "first love."

"I was confused as to how the pictures would look ... and how to deal with Intan," said photographer Indra Permana to CNN. "But thanks to the strength of her heart the photographs turned out well."

The pictures have gone viral online, receiving a flood of condolence messages from all around the world.

Rio Nanda Pratama was killed in the ill-fated Lion Air flight on October 29 that crashed soon after take-off and left no survivors.