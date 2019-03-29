Lilly Singh Reimagines Bollywood Hits As Rap Songs, Takes Internet By Storm

Lilly Singh's latest video is titled "If Bollywood Songs Were Rap".

YouTuber Lilly Singh, perhaps better known by her moniker 'Superwoman', is setting social media on fire with her latest video. "If Bollywood Songs Were Rap" by the well-loved YouTuber is a five-minute compilation of three Bollywood hits reimagined as rap. Only, in her signature style, Lilly Singh does more than just translate the lyrics - she uses them as tools to touch upon an array of topics like beauty standards for women, body positivity, issues related to mental health, bisexuality and more.

The video uses the music of three songs - Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, All Izz Well and Aankh Marey.

"I love Bollywood and I love rap music. So I decided to let my worlds collide by turning some of my favourite songs into rap songs! And while I was at it, I thought, why not make them little motivational anthems that speak to causes close to my heart?" wrote Lilly while sharing the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 5-lakh views on YouTube, along with thousands of comments. On social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, people can't stop raving about the empowering reinterpretation of their favourite Bollywood songs.

'What position i like?' 'The head of the table'...you are a genius and you know it ???? — Kalyani (@TeamSuperAU_) March 28, 2019

All the lines in the first song need to be made into motivational posters — Kiran Cheema (@KirniCheema) March 29, 2019

I think the choli one deserve a full 3 mins .. Good rap ???? — Debasish Dash (@TheDashd) March 29, 2019

Thank you @superwoman for being an entertainer who's also an inspiration. You a total #bawse ????

Also its unfair how talented you are!! https://t.co/fVD2NJQimp — Paulomi Mehta (@PaulomiFollowMe) March 29, 2019

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section below.

