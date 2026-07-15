"Like A Dream": Russian Model Overwhelmed By Viral Fame As Haaland Lookalike

A 24-year-old Russian model has become an internet sensation after her uncanny resemblance to Norwegian football star Erling Haaland. Anastasia Kostromitina, a Moscow-based model, racked up more than 110 million views on Instagram after posting a tongue-in-cheek video recreating Haaland's trademark goal celebrations, intense stares and facial expressions. The doppelganger's sudden internet fame brought her a surge of new modelling opportunities and a newfound love for soccer.

She described her sudden viral explosion as feeling "like a dream".

Interestingly, Kostromitina had never closely followed football before the comparisons began. She said she was initially confused when a friend pointed out that she looked like the Manchester City striker and found it hard to see the resemblance.

"At first, to be honest, I didn't even understand how I could possibly resemble a male football player. But then I started to take it with a sense of humour, and now I'm completely fine with it," she told AFP in Moscow.

Notably, Kostromitina shares striking physical traits with the Norwegian striker, including long blonde hair, sharp facial features, and a notably intense stare. As Haaland's performances and viral memes dominated social media during the FIFA World Cup, friends and family encouraged her to lean into the comparison. She responded by posting a series of humorous reels recreating his signature celebrations, expressions and popular photographs.

One of the videos, in which she perfectly mimics Haaland's trademark smirk and pose, left many viewers doing a double take. Some even believed they were watching an AI-generated version of the footballer before realising it was Kostromitina.

The viral fame also turned her into an unlikely Norway supporter. She said she was cheering for Haaland and his team throughout the tournament and was disappointed when Norway's World Cup campaign ended.

"I was really rooting for them and was on the edge of my seat," she said.

Represented by Moscow-based Motion Model Management, Kostromitina hopes Haaland eventually comes across her videos. "I hope he'll see my video and maybe even laugh," she said.

Haaland has been one of the biggest stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, drawing attention not only for his goals but also for the countless memes, viral edits and online trends inspired by his celebrations and expressions.