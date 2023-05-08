''Light On Karwa Do'': Ashneer Grover's Hilarious Plea For Mumbai's Worli Sea Link

Twitter users agreed with his demand

Ashneer Grover, the former MD and co-founder of BharatPe, is known for his witty and interesting posts on Twitter, which often leave users amused. On Sunday, he posted a funny tweet about Mumbai's famous Bandra-Worli Sea Link and put forth a demand. While he praised the beauty of the iconic sea link, he expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that it remains unlit during nighttime.

He also drew similarities between the Worli Sea link and the Bay Bridge in US's San Francisco and pointed out that the bay bridge ''comes alive at night because of lighting only.''

''Bhai, Mumbai sea link ke cables pe light on karwa do koi (Someone switch on the lights at the Mumbai sea link cables). It's such a beauty - kaunse dadaji har roz raat ko light off kar dete hai bijli ka bill bachane ke liye (Which grandfather switches off the lights every night to save electricity)," he tweeted along with a photo of the Sea Link. In the picture, lights can be seen on both sides of the bridge but there was no light on the cables.

See the post here:

Bhai Mumbai sea link ke Cables pe light on karwa do koi. It's such a beauty - kaunse dadaji har roz raat ko light off kar dete hai bijli ka bill bachane ke liye. Bay Bridge is SF comes alive in the night because of lighting only !! pic.twitter.com/sbkV9L7YQF — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) May 6, 2023

He also poked fun at the authorities for trying to save electricity expenses by switching off the lights. Twitter users agreed with his view and hoped that authorities heed his demand.

One user said, ''I couldn't agree more! The Mumbai Sea link looks breathtaking, and it's a shame that it isn't lit up at night. I bet it would look even more stunning with lights. Hopefully, someone takes note of your request soon!'' Another commented, ''I believe lighting is the most important part of any beautification, whether a home, a shop or a city.''

A third added, ''Agree. After collecting toll at Sealink Mumbaikars have the right to ask for beautification. The colourful lights should be adorned every evening on Sea Link.''

However, some also pointed out the issue of light pollution and how it can be harmful to birds and animals. ''I think it is a phenomenon called light pollution due to which birds and animals are highly affected,'' wrote another user. Yet another added, ''This may go against the need for sustainability needs of the environment. Safety should be the first need for lights to make roads safer.''

Inaugurated in 2009, the 5.6 km Bandra-Worli sea link bridge connects the northern suburb of Bandra to Worli in South Mumbai. Around 6000 people worked round the clock to construct the engineering marvel.