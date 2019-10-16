"Let Me Out": Grandfather Pranks Mourners At His Own Funeral

Mourners attending the funeral of a man were left stunned when they heard his voice from beyond the grave. It turned out that Shay Bradley had decided to inject a little humour into his own funeral by pranking his friends and family.

Mr Bradley died on October 8 after a three-year battle with cancer, reports Irish Mirror. His last wish was to spook his friends and family - which he did so by getting his eldest son to play a pre-recoded message at his funeral. The grandfather of eight managed to get the last laugh at his own funeral with the clever prank.

"Hello? Hello. Hello? Let me out!" shocked attendees heard during the funeral as his coffin was being lowered into the ground in Kilmanagh, Kilkenny, on October 12.

"Let me out," Mr Bradley's voice in the pre-recorded message continued. Is that a priest I can hear? This is Shay, I'm in the box."

Video footage of the funeral, shared by his daughter Andrea Bradley, shows attendees looking shocked before they realise it's a prank and begin to laugh.

Andrea Bradley told HuffPost that her father recorded the audio about a year ago - and that no one knew about it other than her brother Jonathan and her nephew, Ben.

"He wanted to make sure my mam would be laughing leaving the cemetery, not crying," Ms Bradley said. "And he's done just that."

She also shared a picture of the "the legend" on Twitter, where hundreds have offered their condolences and praised Mr Bradley's sense of humour.

Here is a picture of the legend himself. My dad, Shay Bradley. It was his dieing wish that we played this at his funeral. What a man.... To make us all laugh when we were incredibly sad..... He was some man for one man.... Love you forever Poppabear #Shayslastlaughpic.twitter.com/YkG2ecKAaL — Andrea (@Andrea36496119) October 13, 2019

"This prank was one in a million, just like my dad," Ms Bradley added.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.