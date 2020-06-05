Leopard Tries To Shake Monkey Down From Tree In Incredible Video

A leopard tries to shake a monkey down from a tree.

An old video that is being widely shared and viewed again shows a leopard trying to shake a monkey down from a tree. The video was posted this morning on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who said that such a scene has been "rarely seen" in nature. In the video, the big cat climbs the tree where the monkey was resting. It then uses its paw to shake the tree branch repeatedly even as the monkey tries to cling on for life.

The video was filmed in South Africa and shared on YouTube in 2013. Recorded by Gary Parker in the country's Sabi Sands Game Reserve, it was posted online by an environmental blog called Ranger Diaries. According to them, the leopard managed to isolate a vervet monkey - a species native to Africa - and then spent hours trying to catch it. In this 18-second clip of the incident, the big cat was seen trying to shake it from its perch.

"Size, strength and reputations takes a back seat many times in nature.." wrote Mr Nanda while re-posting the video on the microblogging platform. "Rarely seen, leopard trying to shake the monkey from tree for food."

The video has collected more than 2,500 views on Twitter within an hour of being posted, along with many amazed comments.

Mr Nanda had earlier shared another leopard vs monkey video in March that had left viewers amazed. The video shows a leopard climbing a tree and pulling off an incredible backflip to catch a monkey.