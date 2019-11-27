Lego Trolls Tesla With Its Own 'Shatterproof' Truck

Lego shared a picture of its own "shatterproof'' truck on Facebook.

After the fiasco that was the launch of Tesla's new electric Cybertruck, where the vehicle's 'shatterproof' windows smashed easily, Elon Musk's company has become the subject of many jokes. The latest to join the trolling of Tesla is Lego. While the manufacturer of popular interlocking plastic bricks may seem like an unlikely competitor for Tesla, whose futuristic Cybertruck is made of stainless steel used in rockets, Lego seems confident it can deliver a better product.

Lego Australia shared its own version of a futuristic vehicle on Tuesday. The toy company revealed its truck on Facebook - a Lego brick with four wheels attached to it.

"The evolution of the truck is here. Guaranteed shatterproof," they wrote, tongue firmly in cheek.

The Lego truck has received 12,000 'likes' and thousands of amused comments since being shared online.

"Still looks better than the new Tesla," wrote one person. "Unless a foot stands on it... Then the foot shatters," another commenter joked, while a third said "No need for sunscreen. Soo much shade coming from that post."

The Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled on Thursday. At the launch, Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked lead designer Franz von Holzhausen to throw a large metal ball at the driver's side window to demonstrate the strength of the vehicle's armored glass windows. The window cracked immediately, leading to jokes and memes online.

Tesla's new Cybertruck has drawn many comparisons and comments since its launch. A few days ago, Elon Musk shared a video of his truck besting the Ford F-150 in a tug-of-war and was promptly invited to a 'fair' rematch by Ford VP, Sundeep Madra.

