'Last Few Days Have Been Absolutely Magical': The Bumrahs After Goa Wedding

Ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Monday.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan took to social media today to thank fans and well-wishers who have been sending congratulatory messages to the newlyweds. The Bumrahs shared similar posts on Instagram this morning, writing that they were grateful for the love and wishes they have received.

Ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan in an intimate ceremony in Goa on Monday. Several pics from their pre-wedding functions have since surfaced on social media, much to the delight of fans.

This morning, Sanjana Ganesan shared an Instagram post saying that the couple had been "overwhelmed" by the love they had received with over the last few days. In a post shared shortly afterwards, Jasprit Bumrah added that the last few days had been "nothing short of absolutely magical".

The newlyweds thanked their followers for their wishes and messages. "We've been reading all your messages & wishes with the biggest smiles on our faces! Thank you," wrote Sanjana.

"We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we've received. Thank you," Jasprit Bumrah wrote.

The two also shared previously-unseen pics from one of their wedding functions. The pics show Jasprit Bumrah dressed up in black, while Sanjana wore a deep purple gown.

For their Goa wedding, the couple had opted for colour-coordinated outfits from designer Sabyasachi. While the bride wore "a classic Sabyasachi bridal lehenga, meticulously embroidered using silk floss", the groom looked dapper in a pale pink embroidered raw silk sherwani, accessorised with strands of tourmaline.

For the Haldi ceremony, Sanjana wore a yellow jamdani linen saree from Anavila. Meanwhile, the cricketer chose a light grey outfit from Antar Agni.

The BCCI had granted Bumrah leave ahead of the T20 International series against England for his wedding.

