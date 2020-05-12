Large Snake Filmed Slithering Into ATM In Ghaziabad

The snake was recorded climbing up the ATM and slithering into a hole near the top.

Just days after a monkey trashed an ATM in Delhi, another video of an animal inside an ATM has captured social media's attention. A large snake was filmed slithering into an ATM kiosk and climbing into the machine in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. Hair-raising videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, horrifying spectators. 

Footage recorded at the ICICI Bank ATM kiosk in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, shows the huge reptile exploring the glass enclosure after being locked inside by a guard. The snake's presence led to chaos among panicked customers, reports Amar Ujala. It was recorded climbing up the ATM and slithering into a hole near the top. 

"Ye andar chala gaya (It has gone inside)," customers can be heard saying in footage. 

The incident took place in the Govindpuri area of the city. Videos of the large snake at the ATM are being widely circulated on social media and over messaging platforms like WhatsApp. Take a look:

The videos have collected thousands of views and a ton of shocked comments. "This is scary," wrote one Twitter user, while another joked, "It came to withdraw money, people horrified that innocent creature."

The snake was rescued by forest department officials who rushed to the spot on being informed of its presence. According to Jagran, District forest officer Deeksha Bhandari said the snake was non-venomous. 

This video comes just days after a monkey entered an ATM in Delhi and left it damaged. 

