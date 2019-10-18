Kylie Jenner Singing Takes Internet By Storm. Ariana, Miley Join The Fun

A video of Kylie Jenner singing became an instant hit on social media.

Meme makers have gone into overdrive over a video of Kylie Jenner singing to her daughter. The 22-year-old billionaire posted a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office on YouTube, and it ended with her singing "Rise and shine" to wake up her daughter, Stormi. The moment quickly captured the Internet's attention, collecting over 14.5 million views on Twitter, where the snippet was shared on Monday.

Many have jokingly dubbed it Kylie's debut single 'Rise and shine'.

i can't stop watching this i'm dying pic.twitter.com/J916bNRMIa — ˚✧benjamjn (@kylie_gender) October 14, 2019

According to CNN, popstar Ariana Grande was so taken in by Kylie's singing that she offered up her own 'cover'.

NOT ARIANA DOING THE KYLIE SINGING SHSKSDHKDJDJD pic.twitter.com/ozTCyQ26XZ — isabella (@vminsrem) October 16, 2019

Miley Cyrus also joined the fun, tweeting a video with Kylie reimagined into a reality singing show. The video has been viewed over 11 million times on Twitter.

In fact, people can't seem to stop editing Kylie Jenner singing into different situations

Please kill me pic.twitter.com/5yyKlj0M1k — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) October 17, 2019

I SAID RISE AND SHINE pic.twitter.com/N4A5zJvKy3 — ubae♡ (@andxree) October 18, 2019

No one:



Me the past 48 hours: rise and shine — Ellie 🎃👻🕸 (@EllieThumann) October 17, 2019

It has also inspired multiple covers

Had to remix @KylieJenner I apologize in advance pic.twitter.com/8f9m5g8sr2 — DREE RIVERS (@dreerivers) October 18, 2019

And the makeup mogul and reality TV star seems to be in on the joke too. On Thursday, Kylie Jenner shared a photo with her face superimposed onto a cartoon sun. "No caption needed," she wrote.

But while the rest of the world is dancing to Kylie's tunes, her own daughter doesn't seem to be as impressed. Kylie shared an adorable video of Stormi dancing to a remix of 'Rise and shine' before asking for "Daddy's singing".

What do you think of this meme? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.