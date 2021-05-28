Why Kylie Jenner's Shoe Collection Has Desi Twitter Abuzz

Kylie Jenner shared a pics of shoes that instantly created a buzz on desi Twitter.

At 23, Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular entrepreneurs of our times. The fashionista -- born to Caitlyn and Kris Jenner and sister to the famous Kardashian siblings -- has an enviable career. Fans have been hooked to the minutest of details of the star's life, thanks to the reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians (and its several spin-offs) as well as her gigantic social media presence. Given this, Kylie Jenner may not have thought twice before sharing a photo of her collection of high-end footwear in just about every colour of the rainbow. The post, as is the norm with her, went viral.

While Kylie Jenner surely caught the Internet's attention with the jaw-dropping collection, what she didn't take into account was desi Twitter users. Her desi followers had a very unique take on the image. In short, the first thought that popped into many minds on seeing the photo was that they resembled the slippers that line up outside our homes when we host a prayer meeting or a satsang.

Losing no time, one user said that this looked like “every Indian house during satyanarayan pooja.”

Every Indian House during Satyanarayan Pooja ????????#KylieKeGharPoojaHaihttps://t.co/XbzWJ1nQu7 — Prathmesh Thaker (@PrathmeshThaker) May 26, 2021

“When you have keertan at home,” read another comment.

When you have keertan at home https://t.co/frV0uytNSh — Ritik Gupta (@ritik571) May 26, 2021

Another was sure you could find similar designs in Agra's local shoe market. Well, that was brutal.

Agra ke Sadar Bazaar mei khub milti hain esi???? https://t.co/u0EiXWdR3L — ईशान शर्मा???????? (@ishaaaaansharma) May 26, 2021

Some users said that the shoes looked like the ones that were available on sale in local stores for Rs 100.

Why does this look like a Bata showroom that prices each pair at Rs.999 https://t.co/ins54KrO3o — Vaishnavi Suresh (@vaishnaviisure1) May 25, 2021

“Where are the Punjabi juttis,” demanded one user.

Only heels?

No flats, no wedges, no ballerinas and most important not even a single Punjabi jutti. https://t.co/N6ic6aRavL — Aman Kaur Grewal (@talk2amanjot) May 26, 2021

It was not just prayer meetings and shoe sales, some also felt that the photo reminded them of the days they would go for tuition and line their slippers outside the class.

Take a look at the other reactions:

Kylie making the world aware about all these new fungi ... billionaire for a reason???????? https://t.co/YSl3RWV1ep — Viraj (@lmaonade9) May 25, 2021

Kylie Jenner is the founder and owner of the cosmetic brand Kylie Cosmetics. She has a daughter named Stormi Webster with American rapper Travis Scott.