Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Face Backlash For Flaunting Their Private Jets

Kylie Jenner has faced backlash online after posting a black-and-white photo of her and Travis Scott standing in between two private planes on the tarmac. "You wanna take mine or yours?" the billionaire beauty mogul captioned the image, suggesting that they owned both aircrafts.

In the picture, Ms Jenner and Mr Scott are seen hugging each other on the tarmac, with both of their private jets in sight, and a two-toned Rolls Royce in between. Their oldest child, Stormi Webster is also seen hugging both her parents.

Followers were quick to react to the post, with many taking to the comment section to criticise the couple for not only bragging about their wealth but also their blatant disregard for the environment. "Maybe take neither and reduce your carbon footprint," wrote one user, while another said, "Too much flaunting of your wealth when others are barely surviving."

"Destroying the climate, cute," sarcastically wrote third. "This display of wealth is unbelievable, so detached from the common persons struggles," added fourth. A user also said, "Rich people unapologetically showing off their contributions to climate change by using private jet to a 2 hours drive car ride. Yeah I would be embarrassed to post this."

It is still not known if Ms Jenner and Mr Scott actually own the second jet, however, it has previously been reported that the 24-year-old beauty mogul has at least one private plane.

According to Page Six, Ms Jenner purchased a custom Global Express jet in 2020 for an estimated $70 million. The aircraft is 8 feet wide and 59.6 feet long. Inside, there is reportedly a long bar with a sign that read "Kylie" in neon lights, a master suite and designer blankets available at each seat.