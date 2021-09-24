Telangana Minister KTR On Viral Video Of 12-Year-Old Newspaper Boy

KT Rama Rao shared a video of a boy delivering newspapers in the town of Jagtial.

A video of a 12-year-old boy from Jagtial town in Telangana has caught the attention of state minister KT Rama Rao (KTR). In the viral clip, the boy is seen delivering newspapers while riding a bicycle. When a passerby asked him why he was working, the boy said that he was working as well as studying. Sharing the clip, KTR wrote, “Loved this video from Jagtial Town. This young lad a Govt school student called Sri Prakash; loved his confidence, composure and clarity of thought and expression.”

When asked why he was delivering newspapers, Sri Prakash replied in Telugu, “Why should not I?” He was then questioned about his studies and Sri Prakash was quick to respond. “Along with my studies, I am working as well. If I do this now, it will only help me in the future,” he said. He is a student of Class 6.

After KTR shared the video, it has gone viral. The post has garnered over 200,000 views so far.

Following the video, Sai Prakash told local media outlets that he has been a newspaper delivery boy since he was in third grade and that his brother worked as a newspaper delivery boy before him. He added that former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who also worked as a paperboy as a child, was his inspiration.

Responding to the minister's tweets, several users praised the boy. One user said, “We should teach our next generation the same - dignity of labour.”

“He has a great future. God bless him,” said another user.

“This boy has shown great maturity,” one user wrote.

Some others also pointed out that it could still be considered child labour. “This is not a right age for a child to work and earn even if he is willing,” suggesting a scholarship.

“Though the video is inspiring and lovable, at the end of the day it is child labour,” read a comment.

