Krispy Kreme To Celebrate World Kindness Day With Free Doughnuts

World Kindness Day is celebrated every year on November 13.

It is very important to be kind to each other, to yourself and to the world. To remind people about the importance of the event, November 13 is observed as World kindness Day. Global doughnut chain Krispy Kreme has come up with an innovative idea to make this World Kindness Day extra sweet. It is offering free dozen original glazed doughnuts to eager customers. The offer applies to the first 500 guests in participating stores in various US locations, which means the bakery chain will be doling out approximately 6,000 free doughnuts per store.

"World Kindness Day is a reminder that we can all make a positive impact in people's lives, including through small gestures like sharing a sweet treat. We hope that each dozen Original Glazed doughnuts we give away enables and inspires many dozens of small acts of kindness," Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Office Dave Skena said in a release.

The offer is valid across the US. Some of its international locations - the chain operates in 40 countries - also have World Kindness Day promotions planned.

How to Get Your Free Doughnut

Participating in this sweet celebration is easy! On November 13th, simply head to your nearest Krispy Kreme store, and you'll be greeted with a warm smile and a free doughnut of your choice. Whether you prefer a classic Original Glazed, a decadent chocolate-filled treat, or something more adventurous, you can enjoy it at no cost.

According to UNESCO, World Kindness Day was first celebrated in 1998 by international NGO World Kindness Movement, which aims to promote goodwill around the world.

The UN body said that the day gives people the opportunity to reflect on one of the most important and unifying human principles - empathy, compassion and kindness. "On a day dedicated to the positive potential of acts of kindness big and small, let us collectively try to promote and spread this crucial quality that brings people of all kinds together," a note on UNESCO website says.