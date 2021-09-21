Kolkata Cop Shelters Dogs From Heavy Rain. Viral Pic Wins Hearts

The video was shared by the Kolkata Police on its official Twitter handle

Kolkata Police shared an image of a constable sheltering dogs from rain.

When it rains, most of us run to find shelter. But an image shared by Kolkata Police suggests that not just humans, animals, too, want to be protected during the rain. The image showed a couple of stray dogs under an umbrella held open by a traffic police official during heavy rainfall in the city. While the policeman focused on managing traffic, the dogs quietly gave him company and kept a watch on vehicles passing by. The incident occurred at a busy crossing in Kolkata. “Moment of the Day!” the Kolkata police said, identifying the policeman as Constable Tarun Kumar Mandal of East Traffic Guard.

The image shows the policeman raising his hands to signal, possibly, to a vehicle, as the dogs sat near him, looking around from the centre of the crossing.

Of all the domesticated animals, dogs serve the widest array of roles: protector, helper, lifesaver, and in this case, companion. They are called a “man's best friend”. The relationship is old and deep, based on mutual benefit. Since both people and dogs are social beings, neither can thrive alone and enjoy each other's company.

The post has received more than 2,435 likes and many users have commented on the noble act of the policeman.

Another user compared Mr Mandal to a hero and thanked him.

Some referred to the difficult job police officials and other first-responders do. Irrespective of the occasion, be it festivals or adverse weather conditions, they work.

One user called Kolkata Police “the most professional force”.

Several others praised Mr Mandal for his compassion.

Isn't this the best thing you've seen on the Internet today?

