Kolkata Man Recreates Classic Hindi Songs On The Violin, Wins Internet

The musician was later identified as Bhogoban Mali, a struggling artist.

A viral video shows a Kolkata man recreating old Hindi songs on his violin.

The Internet is the perfect place to identify and promote new talent. However, with several hundreds of videos doing the rounds on social media platforms, it is difficult for one video -- or performance -- to hold your attention for long. But true talent triumphs all and the latest example of this is a short clip of a violinist that has gone viral. The 2-minute video features a man playing the violin on the streets of Kolkata. The musician has recreated classic Bollywood songs such as Diwana Hua Badal from the 1964 movie Kashmir Ki Kali and Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai. The user who shared the video wrote, “Watch this old man's talent from Kolkata.”

Posted on Monday, the video has garnered over 87,300 ‘views', along with thousands of 'likes' and ‘retweets'. Along with the video, the user, Arif Shah, said, “He's an artist who is struggling and was entertaining people in Kolkata during the lockdown.”

Soon, the violinist was identified to be Bhogoban Mali, a resident of Kolkata. Sharing the information, music director Savvy Gupta wrote, “His name is Bhogoban Mali, he resides somewhere around Girish Park what I came to know..,One-time help won't work for these artists if someone can do something for the long run that will be a real help I guess. Not only for him for all the talented artists like him.”

Several users shared the video, praising the musician's talent. Many viewers even asked if there was some way to extend help to the struggling artist.

One comment said that Mr Mali's music was soothing in such times of distress.

Another user confessed that they were moved to tears by Mr Mali's talent.

“Music can heal pain,” read another comment.

Read some of the other reactions.

“A blissful and pleasant act to break this summer's grim quietude,” wrote another viewer.

“Beautifully talented... Such artistes are suffering so much during these times," wrote another.

Tell us what you think of the lovely video.

