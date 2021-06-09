Kolkata Man Recreates Classic Hindi Songs On The Violin, Wins Internet

A viral video shows a Kolkata man recreating old Hindi songs on his violin.

The Internet is the perfect place to identify and promote new talent. However, with several hundreds of videos doing the rounds on social media platforms, it is difficult for one video -- or performance -- to hold your attention for long. But true talent triumphs all and the latest example of this is a short clip of a violinist that has gone viral. The 2-minute video features a man playing the violin on the streets of Kolkata. The musician has recreated classic Bollywood songs such as Diwana Hua Badal from the 1964 movie Kashmir Ki Kali and Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai. The user who shared the video wrote, “Watch this old man's talent from Kolkata.”

Posted on Monday, the video has garnered over 87,300 ‘views', along with thousands of 'likes' and ‘retweets'. Along with the video, the user, Arif Shah, said, “He's an artist who is struggling and was entertaining people in Kolkata during the lockdown.”

Watch this old man's talent from Kolkata pic.twitter.com/bewfNFzQF0 — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) June 5, 2021

Soon, the violinist was identified to be Bhogoban Mali, a resident of Kolkata. Sharing the information, music director Savvy Gupta wrote, “His name is Bhogoban Mali, he resides somewhere around Girish Park what I came to know..,One-time help won't work for these artists if someone can do something for the long run that will be a real help I guess. Not only for him for all the talented artists like him.”

His name is Bhogoban Mali, he resides somewhere around Girish Park what I came to know.. one time help won't work for these artists,if someone can do something for the long run that will be a real help I guess.Not only for him for all the talented artists like him. https://t.co/y5nCvODTfm — Savvy (@savvygupta) June 7, 2021

Several users shared the video, praising the musician's talent. Many viewers even asked if there was some way to extend help to the struggling artist.

The fact that he has the instrument could mean that he's yet another artist who's ended up in poverty.

Would it be possible to know where this was? Maybe some local NGO could help them. — Anamika (BasAinweHi) (@HiAinwe) June 6, 2021

Everytime videos like this come up, my heart breaks a little more. I lose a bit of myself. Want to desperately help and donate and that never seems possible. People only share videos, but nobody is able to reach that help to him from us. Can someone or an NGO help him? ???????????????????? — AB ???????? - ???? VACCINATE INDIA!???? (@bonginexile) June 6, 2021

One comment said that Mr Mali's music was soothing in such times of distress.

Amidst all this gloom, something which touches your heart. https://t.co/vQdnaA51rW — Samik Biswas (@SamikBiswas) June 8, 2021

Another user confessed that they were moved to tears by Mr Mali's talent.

I don't know why but I cried ????



His talent ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/hRgLesuQo9 — Hrithika ???? (@Hrichihrich) June 6, 2021

“Music can heal pain,” read another comment.

@arrahman@SonuSood@srijitspeaketh Really music can heal the lot of pain what we're going through,but these people also need little recognition for such a soulful presentation. ???????? https://t.co/Dfkkwa0pGe — Shubhendu (@shubhendu1975) June 6, 2021

Read some of the other reactions.

@arrahman@SonuSood@srijitspeaketh Really music can heal the lot of pain what we're going through,but these people also need little recognition for such a soulful presentation. ???????? https://t.co/Dfkkwa0pGe — Shubhendu (@shubhendu1975) June 6, 2021

Could certainly have been an expert during his prime years...



Sad that such a talent is on the streets in the evening of his life???? https://t.co/7DX5F4wxc7 — Laly Randolf (@laly_randolf) June 6, 2021

“A blissful and pleasant act to break this summer's grim quietude,” wrote another viewer.

A blissful and pleasant act to break this summer's grim quietude ???? https://t.co/jJkarHrhu4 — Nikhil Alung (@nikhilalung) June 6, 2021

“Beautifully talented... Such artistes are suffering so much during these times," wrote another.

Beautifully talented... Such artistes are suffering so much during these times.. https://t.co/iKQcglNTd6 — KPur (@KPur3) June 6, 2021

Tell us what you think of the lovely video.