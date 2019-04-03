Kolkata Auto Driver Plants Garden On Vehicle To Spread Important Message

Bijay Pal's "green auto" has gone viral online.

An auto driver from the city of joy, Kolkata, is currently going viral online and earning a lot of praise for his unique initiative - planting a garden on top of his auto. A post on Reddit, which has been widely shared online, shows him sitting in his yellow and green auto. On top of the vehicle, a miniature garden with green grass and saplings flourishes.

The auto driver, identified as Bijay Pal, hopes to spread an important message about environment conservation through his "green auto". The slogan 'Save Trees, Save Lives', written on the auto, drive home this point. As an added bonus, the garden also helps cool down the auto in the harsh summer months.

Since being shared online on Tuesday, the Reddit post has collected over 600 'upvotes' and a ton of comments praising Mr Pal and his initiative.

"Such a way green way to cool down rikshaw," wrote one person in the comments section. "Innovative way to protect from heat," another said.

