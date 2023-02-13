Kiss Day 2023: Date, Wishes Images, Quotes, Importance And Significance

Kiss Day marks the seventh day of Valentine's Week. The day celebrates one of the oldest expressions of love which helps strengthen the bond with our partners. It falls right before Valentine's Day and thus has special significance. On February 13, couples around the world express their love for each other with a blissful kiss.

A kiss can be healing if your relationship has run into rough weather lately. A comforting kiss can help you forget your worries while a gentle kiss can also make your partner's day. The moment you kiss someone, it instantly evokes feelings of affection and care. A kiss doesn't necessarily have to be between romantic partners but the gesture works wonders for anyone you adore.

How to make this Kiss Day special?

You don't need to look for a reason to plant a kiss on your partner. But, this Kiss Day, try to do something special. You can create a heartfelt card for your significant other and leave your lip print on the envelope.

Once your partner returns from work, you can welcome her with a gentle kiss which will wash away all her stress. Or, you could make your partner feel valued by thanking her for all that she has done for you through a kiss.

Below are some Kiss Day wishes for that special one.

- A kiss from you can take my pain away, you make me happy when the skies are gray. On Kiss Day, I would just like to say, thank you for being this way.

- Sometimes I don't have the words to express how much I love you. That's when I use my kisses. Happy Kiss Day, my love.

- My words may fail to express my love for you. But my lips won't lie when they kiss you. Happy Kiss Day.

- Here's a kiss to make you feel special, loved and cherished on this special day. Happy Kiss Day.

- I live for your love and sweet kisses. Thank you for being in my life. Happy Kiss Day!

