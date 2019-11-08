Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Once Paid Her $1 Million To Not Do This

Kim Kardashian with husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her husband, Kanye West, once paid her a million dollars for not modelling for a rival fashion brand. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star gets paid a hefty amount for each sponsored Instagram post she puts up. She has over 151 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform.

Kim Kardashian was speaking at the New York Times DealBook Conference earlier this week when she revealed that her rapper husband, who owns the shoe brand Yeezy, once gave her $1 million for rejecting a rival brand's endorsement deal.

"I will say a cute story since my husband's here. So there was a fast-fashion brand, a few of them, and they would knock off Yeezy all the time, his color palette, designs," she explained. So this fast-fashion brand offered me a million dollars for an Instagram post and I thought, 'Okay, well that's easy' - just to wear clothes that I could pick, anything that I wanted, it's a quick post."

Kim, 39, says she brought it up with her husband, who asked her not to do it. "When I told him about it he asked me not to do it and said out of respect, I don't think that we should be giving them everything, they copy everything."

Kim Kardashian says that she understood her husband's concerns and rejected the deal.

"I completely understood why he said no. I gladly said no. And then for Mother's Day, he handed me an envelope and it was a check for a million dollars saying 'thank you for not posting for the other brand.' And then - I don't know if I'm supposed to say this or if I have - and a contract to be an owner in Yeezy as a thank you. So there is power in saying no sometimes," she said, according to the New York Times.

According to Forbes, Yeezy is expected to top $1.5 billion in sales this year. The high-end fashion brand produces sneakers, jackets, track pants and more.

