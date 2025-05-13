Khloe Kardashian Gives A Tour Of Her Lavish Walk-In Pantry: "Welcome To My..."

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Khloe Kardashian showcased her lavish walk-in pantry in a YouTube video. The pantry was converted from her garage due to the original space being full. She offered organizing tips, emphasizing aesthetics alongside practicality.

Khloe Kardashian has sparked buzz on the internet after she showcased her impressive walk-in pantry in her $17 million Hidden Hills mansion. The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star gave fans a rare glimpse into her newly expanded pantry, with fans admiring her organisation and aesthetic living.

The 7-minute pantry tour video shared on YouTube showcases the reality star's luxurious and organised space, which she refers to as "pantry crib". In the video, Ms Kardashian explained how she converted her garage into a large pantry after her original space was maxed out. She shared organising tips, including storing pasta and snacks in glass jars and using a label maker to track expiration dates.

She shared tips on making the pantry both pretty and practical, revealing that the bottom shelves are stocked with family-sized snacks for her kids' easy access, while higher shelves feature more "adult" items.

In the video, she showcased her mix of healthy and processed snacks, stressing the importance of balance in life. She admired her older sister Kourtney's commitment to a healthy, organic diet and aspired to follow suit. She also shared another stylish pantry tip: displaying cutting boards upright against the back of a shelf for both function and flair.

Later, she revealed drawers stocked with eco-friendly straws, spoons, utensils, and a separate candy drawer. Ms Kardashian said she prioritises aesthetics, choosing containers that match her pantry's colour scheme and hiding items that don't fit the look in cupboards.

Watch the video here:





"Welcome to my pantry crib! After years of requests, I'm finally giving you a tour of my transformed garage-turned-pantry, designed with a cosy farmers' market vibe. The lower shelves hold kid-friendly snacks for easy access, while the upper shelves feature adult staples like martini olives and condiments. I swear by label makers for expiration dates, airtight containers, and lazy Susans for organisation. A mix of glass jars, wooden crates, and decorative cutting boards keeps things stylish, while hidden storage tucks away less-pretty essentials. And yes, there's balance — healthy nuts next to Cheez-Its, real fruit alongside faux decor, and even a snow cone machine because life's about fun, too," the video was captioned.

Who is Khloe Kardashian?

Khloe Kardashian is an American media personality, businesswoman, and reality TV star, born June 27, 1984, in Los Angeles, California. She rose to fame on the reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' (2007-2021), which followed her family's life, including sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie. She's known for her candid personality, humour, and openness about personal struggles, including body image and relationships.

Khloe has built a business empire, co-founding the clothing brand Good American, focused on inclusive sizing, and appearing on spin-offs like Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami. She's also a mother of two children, True (born 2018) and Tatum (born 2022), with former partner Tristan Thompson. Beyond TV, she's active on social media, sharing lifestyle, fitness, and parenting content. Her net worth is estimated at around $60 million as of recent reports.