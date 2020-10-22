KFC's Cheeky Comment After Prince William Is Seen Peeking Into Outlet

Prince William was spotted peering into a KFC restaurant in London.

After pics of Prince William peeking into a KFC restaurant went viral on social media, the fast-food chain took the opportunity to rib the future king of the United Kingdom with a lighthearted tweet. According to People Magazine, Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, made a surprise foray into London on Tuesday. The royal couple visited London to meet some of the finalists of the Duchess of Cambridge's Hold Still photography project.

However, while in Waterloo, Prince William got distracted by a KFC restaurant and was photographed peeking inside. He also waved to customers sitting inside, much to their surprise, reports The Mirror.

Pictures of Prince William peeking into the KFC outlet quickly went viral, amusing fans and becoming the subject of several jokes.

KFC itself joined the meme-fest. They tweeted one of the photos with the cheeky caption: "William whispered quietly to himself; 'Oh, I just can't wait to be wing.'"

William whispered quietly to himself;



“Oh, I just can't wait to be wing” pic.twitter.com/oKlQPiV3YJ — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 20, 2020

This was quickly followed up with another tweet: "I'm sad I didn't call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh."

Hold Still, launched by Kate in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, is a competition that aims to document the "humour and grief, creativity and kindness, tragedy and hope" of the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a glimpse from the outing on their official Kensington Royal Instagram account as well. Pics show them standing in front of the Hold Still posters on display in Waterloo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGkuofRlD_o/

After viewing the posters, the royal couple travelled to St Bartholomew's Hospital to meet with frontline workers.