'Kerala's Hachiko': Video Of Dog Waiting For Dead Owner Moves Internet

A video of the dog waiting outside the mortuary has surfaced on the internet.

Dogs are man's best friend, and this has once again been proved by this furry being. A pet dog has been waiting for its dead owner in front of the mortuary in Kannur District Hospital. The loyal dog has been waiting for its owner for the past four months, not knowing that he is dead.

Vikas Kumar, a staff member at the District Hospital in Kannur, told news agency ANI, "A patient came to the hospital four months ago and the dog had come along with the patient. The patient died and the dog saw the owner being taken to the mortuary...The dog feels that the owner is still here. The dog does not leave this place and has been here for the past four months."

A video of the dog waiting outside the mortuary has surfaced on the internet.

See the video here:

#WATCH | Kerala: A faithful dog stationed himself near a hospital's mortuary door in Kannur. The dog's owner is believed to have died at the hospital and been taken to the mortuary. pic.twitter.com/Yt6Hs6NvJt — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

Mr Kumar added that the dog has been living here and it was very good in behaviour.

The video has gathered an array of comments from the netizens. The story reminded many users of Hachiko, the dog who waited outside Shibuya Station in Tokyo for his master to return.

A user wrote, "Reminds me of Hachiko of Japan."

"This broke my heart," another user wrote.

"Reminds me of Hatchiko," the third user commented.

According to nippon.com the story of Hachiko, the dog who waited outside Shibuya Station in Tokyo for his master to return even after he had died, tugs at the heartstrings of people worldwide.

A statue of the faithful hound outside the station is the most popular meeting spot in Japan and attracts many tourists too.