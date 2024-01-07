Kerala Woman Sings In 140 Languages, Sets Guinness World Record

Suchetha Satish also shared the news on her Instagram

A woman from Kerala has set the Guinness World Record by showcasing her singing talent in an astounding 140 languages during the Concert for Climate in Dubai, UAE, on November 24, 2023. Suchetha Satish's remarkable performance shared on Instagram, captivates listeners with its diversity and musical excellence.

Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, Ms Satish wrote, "Happy to share the news that by God's grace, I have set a new Guinness World Record by singing in 140 languages in 9 hours, on Nov 24th 2023, during my concert by climate. Thank you all for your wishes and support."

According to the Guinness World Records page, Ms Satish broke the record by performing in 140 languages to raise awareness about Climate Change at the Indian Consulate Auditorium in Dubai. The number 140 was chosen to represent the 140 nations that attended the COP 28 summit in Dubai.

A user commented on Ms Satish's post, "Congratulations Suchetha. Incredible! A journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step. I am proud to be part of this beautiful journey. Well done."

Another user wrote, "Glorious achievement. May you have many more such achievements in the years to come. Kudos."

"That achievement was incredible. The entire mankind would be proud of you Suchetha. My hearty congratulations," the third user wrote.