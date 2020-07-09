Kerala Woman Runs After Bus To Help Visually Impaired Man Board It In Viral Video

A woman in Kerala was filmed helping a visually challenged man board a bus.

A woman in Kerala was filmed running behind a bus to flag it down and help an elderly, visually impaired man board it in a video that is winning hearts on social media. The video, which has gone massively viral online, shows the woman running after the bus and requesting the conductor to wait for a bit so the man could board it.

Mathrubhumi News identified the woman as Supriya and said that the video was filmed in the town of Thiruvalla.

In the video, Supriya was filmed chasing the public bus, stopping it and then running back to help the elderly man, who was seen walking with the aid of a cane. Holding his hand, she helped him walk up to the bus and board it before turning back. According to Manorama Online, Supriya was unaware that her good deed was being recorded by an onlooker named Joshua, who later shared it on social media.

The video is being widely circulated on social media and over messaging platforms like WhatsApp. It gained widespread attention after IPS officer Vijayakumar shared it on Twitter on Wednesday. "She made this world a better place to live. Kindness is beautiful!" he wrote while sharing the video.

she made this world a better place to live.kindness is beautiful!????



உலகம் அன்பான மனிதர்களால் அழகாகிறது#kindness#lovepic.twitter.com/B2Nea2wKQ4 — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) July 8, 2020

The 41-second clip has collected over 6.2 lakh views on the microblogging platform. It has also garnered thousands of views on other social media platforms like Facebook, with many praising Supriya's act of kindness.

"Heart touching act of kindness," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Hats off to her," said another.

According to Manorama Online, Supriya has been working at a textile shop called Jolly Silks for three years. She was waiting outside the store recently when she saw the elderly man and rushed to his aid.