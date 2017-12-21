Using Just His Hand, Kerala Man Smashes 122 Coconuts In A Minute. Watch

Abheesh P Dominic's unique feat set to a Guinness World Record

Updated: December 21, 2017 17:20 IST
Using Just His Hand, Kerala Man Smashes 122 Coconuts In A Minute. Watch

Kerala's Abheesh P Dominic smashed open 122 coconuts with his right hand in just 60 seconds

Kerala's Abheesh P Dominic broke open over a hundred coconuts with his bare hand to set a Guinness World Record. Mr Dominic smashed the record in the city of Kottayam earlier this year in February but a video of his feat was uploaded on Guinness World Records' official YouTube channel only on Wednesday. Mr Dominic managed to crack the previous record of 118 coconuts. 

A video of the feat shows 140 coconuts laid out in a long line on a low wall. A group of enthusiastic supporters gather at a distance to cheer Mr Dominic on during his record attempt as he waits for his time to begin. Going at a speed of two coconuts a second, Mr Dominic brings his right fist down with force each time.

The 60-second attempt ends successfully with 122 smashed coconuts. 

"I decided to break this record because I am from a remote village and Guinness World Records is only a dream for any one of us," Mr Dominic tells the organisation. "I am a man of strong determination and I strongly believe in the willpower of human beings."

Watch the record being set below:



"Woah that's nuts. Coconuts," jokes one YouTube user. "That's not a hand that's a hammer," writes another. 

