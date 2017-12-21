Using Just His Hand, Kerala Man Smashes 122 Coconuts In A Minute. Watch Abheesh P Dominic's unique feat set to a Guinness World Record

257 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kerala's Abheesh P Dominic smashed open 122 coconuts with his right hand in just 60 seconds



A video of the feat shows 140 coconuts laid out in a long line on a low wall. A group of enthusiastic supporters gather at a distance to cheer Mr Dominic on during his record attempt as he waits for his time to begin. Going at a speed of two coconuts a second, Mr Dominic brings his right fist down with force each time.



The 60-second attempt ends successfully with 122 smashed coconuts.



"I decided to break this record because I am from a remote village and Guinness World Records is only a dream for any one of us," Mr Dominic



Watch the record being set below:







"Woah that's nuts. Coconuts," jokes one YouTube user. "That's not a hand that's a hammer," writes another.



Click for more





Kerala's Abheesh P Dominic broke open over a hundred coconuts with his bare hand to set a Guinness World Record. Mr Dominic smashed the record in the city of Kottayam earlier this year in February but a video of his feat was uploaded on Guinness World Records' official YouTube channel only on Wednesday. Mr Dominic managed to crack the previous record of 118 coconuts.A video of the feat shows 140 coconuts laid out in a long line on a low wall. A group of enthusiastic supporters gather at a distance to cheer Mr Dominic on during his record attempt as he waits for his time to begin. Going at a speed of two coconuts a second, Mr Dominic brings his right fist down with force each time.The 60-second attempt ends successfully with 122 smashed coconuts."I decided to break this record because I am from a remote village and Guinness World Records is only a dream for any one of us," Mr Dominic tells the organisation . "I am a man of strong determination and I strongly believe in the willpower of human beings.""Woah that's nuts. Coconuts," jokes one YouTube user. "That's not a hand that's a hammer," writes another.Click for more trending news