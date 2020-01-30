Kerala Fishermen Release Endangered Whale Shark Back Into Water, Win Praise

A whale shark was released back into water in Kerala.

A group of fishermen in Kerala is being praised for releasing an endangered shark back into water. A video posted on Twitter shows the fishermen releasing the whale shark that was trapped in their nets back into the sea.

The video was posted on Twitter by InSeason Fish - a group working towards environmental conservation, sustainable fisheries and healthy oceans. Filmed in Kerala's Kozhikode, it shows fishermen on a fishing vessel with the huge whale shark.

Whale sharks are the largest fish in the ocean and can reach up to 40 feet in length. Distinguished by their white spots, this shark is on International Union for Conservation of Nature's list of endangered species.

In the video, at least seven fishermen are seen working together to lift the thrashing whale shark up with the help of ropes and releasing it into the water. Watch the video below:

The video has been viewed over 30,000 times since it was shared online two days ago. Twitter users have praised the fishermen for releasing the endangered shark.

According to Wildlife Trust of India, whale sharks were added to Schedule I of India's Wild Life (Protection) Act in 2001. This species has therefore been accorded the highest level of protection in the country.

