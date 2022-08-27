Keanu Reeves Surprises British Couple On Their Wedding Day

Actor Keanu Reeves chose to attend the wedding of James and Nikki Roadnight in Northamptonshire.

Actor Keanu Reeves made the wedding day of a British couple memorable by surprising them with his presence, according to a report in Yahoo News.

The Hollywood star chose to attend the wedding of James and Nikki Roadnight while he was staying at the Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire. For the wedding couple there as well as the guests, Mr Reeves became the centre of attraction.

As per a report in Newsweek, the UK-based couple recently tied the knot in front of friends, family after two years of being together.

Mrs Roadnight was informed by an employee from the hotel who told her that a "very special guest" is waiting outside and wanted to meet her.

"My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he'd just got married and invited Keanu to come over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted to," the bride told Newsweek.

"He was very friendly and said he would later on. We didn't know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him," she added.

She also shared a post on Twitter along with the photos with the Hollywood star on Tuesday. While sharing the post she wrote, "Had the most amazing weekend."

The post received more than 2,000 likes, hundreds of re-tweets and numerous comments.

"Congratulations! Awesome dress and impressive guests," one user wrote.

Another said, "Keanu is Amazing but shouldn't your profile pic be of you and your new husband."

In a reply Mrs Roadnight said, "Mr Roadnight won't mind just for a few days."

The reason for Mr Reeves' visit to Northamptonshire is still unknown, with his upcoming movie 'John Wick: Chapter 4' reportedly finished and in post-production. He has, however, agreed to repeat the part for Chapter 5, for which there are not clarified details, according to Yahoo News.