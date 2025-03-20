Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Smashed Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests. Photo Is Viral

Hours after its unveiling ceremony, Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame star was allegedly smashed to pieces. Images circulating on X now show the star shattered, with a hammer lying next to it. It is unclear whether these images are authentic.

The alleged vandalism came after a chaotic ceremony on March 18, where pro-Palestine and pro-Israeli protesters gathered at the spot, delaying the event and prompting police action. Tensions escalated even before Gal Gadot took to the stage, as demonstrators held signs and chanted slogans requiring law enforcement to intervene.

Pro-Palestinian activists gathered near the event, displaying signs that read, "Heroes Fight Like Palestinians," "Viva Viva Palestina," and "No Other Land Won Oscar." The crowd chanted, "Up up with liberation, down down with occupation" and "Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel's crime."

A demonstrator told Variety, "There's no reason we should be celebrating an Israeli," referring to Gadot.

Israeli supporters countered the protests by waving flags and referencing victims of the October 7 Hamas attack. Content creator Dana Nikri, holding an Israeli flag, told media that her friends had been at the Nova Music Festival and were "murdered."

The tensions escalated into a physical altercation, forcing LAPD officers to break up fights between demonstrators. TMZ footage showed some individuals being handcuffed, though the LAPD later confirmed that no arrests were made.

Upon receiving the coveted Hollywood star, Gadot said in her speech, "I feel like I am the luckiest woman I know right now. Standing here today, on this street-15 years ago, we drove past this boulevard, and who would have thought we would receive such an honour?"

"I feel very, very humbled and grateful. Words cannot fully capture this feeling," she said, adding, "With hard work, passion, and a little faith, anything is possible," she concluded.

The Israeli actress has been a vocal supporter of her country. "My heart breaks. My country is at war," she wrote earlier in an Instagram post. "I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people." She added, "Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbours deserve the same."

In another post, she also advocated bringing the hostages home, "My heart is heavy, and my soul is agonizing that the abducted are still there. Every day that passes without agreement, puts their lives in danger."

Her stance has placed her at odds with some in Hollywood, including her Snow White co-star Rachel Zegler, who has voiced support for Palestine. Zegler previously posted "Free Palestine" on X, and sources claim the two actresses have "nothing in common" as tensions rise ahead of their film's release on March 21.