'Kavita Didi's' Food Stall In Karachi Wins Hearts. Pakistani Blogger Shares Video

A Pakistani blogger, c, took to Instagram to share his delightful experience at "Kavita Didi Ka Indian Khana," a food cart run by Kavita and her family near Karachi's Cantonment railway station. The stall offers both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, making it a popular spot for people in the area. Mr Khan documented his visit through a video post, highlighting the delicious food served by Kavita and her family.

"Vada Pav is very famous in Mumbai. Now, residents of Karachi like it as well," Kavita said in the video. Mr Khan who tasted Vada Pav for the first time, appreciated the dish as well.

Mr Khan further noted that Karachi's food enthusiasts affectionately address Kavita, the young entrepreneur behind the stall, as "Kavita didi".

In the YouTube video uploaded by Mr Khan, Kavita also shared the story behind her food stall. It's a testament to her dedication, as she hasn't shied away from running the stall even during the holy month of Ramadan, navigating the bustling streets of Karachi. Kavita's philosophy is heartwarmingly simple yet profound: to share the flavours she loves with others.

The video soon went viral and received lots of support on social media.

A user wrote, "All Pakistanis should support our sister"

Another user said, "So uplifting ! It feels good to see that Indian food is getting as much love as Pakistani food in India".

A third user commented, "This girl is better than the viral Vada Pav girl from Delhi."

Several users on Instagram enquired about the exact location of the food stall. Many expressed interest in visiting the stall soon.



