Kartik Aaryan's Shout-Out To Group Delivering Medicines, PPE In Kerala

The Flood Volunteers Family is delivering medicines and PPE is Kerala.

Kartik Aaryan is on a mission to spread good news. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recently came up with a new series for his Youtube channel - Koki Poochega - through which he has been sharing stories of coronavirus survivors and real-life heroes of the pandemic. He now wants to use the platform to share some much-needed positive stories during these difficult times - and the first story he spoke about is of a volunteer group in Kerala that has been delivering medicines free of cost during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram this evening to share a video where he praised the work of Flood Volunteers Family (FVF). The group was formed in 2018 when severe floods ravaged Kerala. Volunteers of the group helped with the delivery of medicines and essentials at the time.

Nearly two years later, the Flood Volunteers Family has re-banded to help with coronavirus relief efforts in the state. The group has been delivering food kits, masks and water to people who can't afford to buy them and the elderly who can't step out of their houses. They have also been delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) to police personnel and healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of the fight against the disease.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's video recognising their work below:

According to The Better India, FVF has over 250 members in Alappuzha. Of these, four have come forward and volunteered to make long journeys to deliver medicines in Ernakulam, Kollam and Kottayam as well, apart from their hometown. The group does not charge for the delivery of medicines. In some cases, where patients are facing financial challenges, even the cost of medicines is borne by group members.

So far, they have helped deliver medicines and essentials to 119 patients in over 90 spots in Kerala - all while maintaining social distance.

"We generally go on bikes and alone," said volunteer Fazal to The Better India. "But when we have too many medicines to pick up, and they are not available at the same place, we go in pairs. Only for long-distance interdistrict travel do we take the car."