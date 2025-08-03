Kerala's '2-Rupee Doctor' AK Rairu Gopal Dies At 80

Dr AK Rairu Gopal, a highly respected and loved physician, died on Saturday in Kerala's Kannur of age-related illnesses. Famously known as the "two-rupee doctor", Dr Gopal was 80 and left behind a legacy of compassion and selfless service that touched countless lives.

For over five decades, Dr Gopal, who ran a small clinic from his home in Kannur, was a beacon of hope for the underprivileged. For many years, he charged a mere Rs 2 for a consultation, a fee so nominal it earned him his enduring nickname.

Though his fee eventually increased to Rs 40-50, it remained a fraction of the cost at other clinics, ensuring that no patient was ever turned away due to financial constraints. He often provided free medicines to those who couldn't afford them.

Dr Gopal's dedication went beyond his low fees. He would begin seeing patients as early as 3 am to accommodate daily wage labourers, students, and others who needed to get to work or school. He sometimes treated up to 300 people a day, with queues forming outside his home long before dawn. His compassionate approach and humble lifestyle earned him profound respect throughout the community.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described Dr Gopal as "the people's doctor", noting that his readiness to serve for such a nominal fee was a source of "immense relief" for poor patients.

Dr Gopal, who was honoured with the IMA award for the best family doctor in the state, had to close his clinic in May 2024 due to declining health, a decision that deeply saddened his patients. His funeral took place on Sunday at Payyambalam, as the community bid farewell to a man who proved that healing is a service, not a business.