Karnataka Girl Saves Brother From Raging Cow. Brave Act Caught On Camera Aarti was pushing around her brother on a toy car when out of nowhere, a raging cow charged at them.

Aarti's quick-thinking helped save her brother from being severely injured.



Aarti, 8, was playing with her four-year-old brother Kartik outside their house on February 13 when the incident took place. Aarti was pushing around her brother on a toy car when out of nowhere, a raging cow charged at them.



Video shows Aarti trying her best to push her brother towards a corner to move away from the angry cow. However, the cow continues to attack the little boy. Eventually, the girl picks her brother and turns her back towards the cow, risking her own life in order to save her sibling.



Eventually, a man can be seen stepping out of the house and shooing the cow away. It was, however, Aarti's quick-thinking that saved her brother from being severely injured.



Watch the video below:

(Disclaimer: Content in this video could be disturbing for some viewers.)





