Kang Tae-Moo Tripathi? Indian Couple's K-Drama Inspired Baby Name Stuns Internet

The couple's romance blossomed over marathon Korean drama sessions

Korean dramas have taken the world by storm, captivating audiences globally with engaging storylines, memorable characters, and cultural significance. Today, K-dramas are enjoyed by millions, with Netflix reporting that six in ten of its 221 million subscribers have watched a Korean program in the last year. In a heartwarming testament to this phenomenon, a social media post on X is gaining traction, showcasing an Indian couple's unique tribute to their K-drama fandom: naming their newborn son after a beloved character.

X user 'divyaathedivaaa,' shared the delightful story of her cousin and his wife, whose romance blossomed over marathon Korean drama sessions. When they had their baby, the couple proposed names like ''Kim Soo-Hyun Tripathi,'' ''Choi Seung-Hyo Tripathi,'' and ''Kang Tae-Moo Tripathi.''

''My cousin and his wife met while discussing Kdrama on comment section and since then they have binge-watched all the Kdramas on Netflix. they recently had a baby and look at this,'' the post read.

See the tweet here:

My cousin and his wife met while discussing Kdrama on comment section and since then they have binge-watched all the Kdramas on Netflix.



they recently had a baby and look at this 😭 pic.twitter.com/PpQd8LhLsB — divya (@divyaathedivaaa) October 29, 2024

The post has prompted a tidal wave of reactions ranging from amusement to utter disbelief, with many users suggesting not to name the child after a Korean character. One user wrote, ''We should tell them Kim/Choi/Kang are family names not the first name. Baaki it's their choice.''

Another added, ''These names would work perfectly in a K-drama, but can you imagine calling out 'Kim Soo-Hyun' at a family gathering?''

A third wrote, ''They're going to give the kid a lifetime of name-calling at school and work if they stay in India.''

A fourth added, ''Okay so unless your cousin or his wife are Korean, this will not end well if they're planning to raise the baby in India. This like naming your baby ′CocaCola′, it's all fun and games until bullying becomes an everyday reality for the child.''

A fifth said, ''Unless the kid is half Korean I strongly recommend telling your cousin to not give the kid a name that will get them bullied.''