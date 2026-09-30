Travel Influencer Kamiya Jani Shares Video From 'The Most Turbulent Flight Ever'

Travel influencer Kamiya Jani shared a video showing severe turbulence during a flight from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, describing the journey as the "most turbulent flight" of her life. Jani, who is the founder of travel and food platform Curly Tales, posted the video on her Instagram Stories. The footage showed the aircraft shaking during the flight.

Along with the video, Jani wrote that she was taking it as "last evidence" in case her phone survived, and she did not. Her post quickly attracted attention on social media.

Flight faces repeated landing attempts

Jani later shared another update about the flight. According to her posts, the aircraft was expected to land at Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2 but instead landed at Navi Mumbai Airport.

She also indicated that passengers were not initially allowed to get off the aircraft and that another attempt to reach Mumbai was being made.

One of her followers, who said they were travelling on the same flight, replied to her Instagram Story and described the experience as scary.

Jani responded to the passenger and referred to another attempt to land at Terminal 2.

Kamiya Jani shares another update

In a later post, Jani appeared to remain inside the aircraft and reflected on the situation. She said she missed carrying her iPad because she could have used the time to finish some work during the flight.

She also wrote about not worrying about things that were beyond her control.

Jani did not disclose the name of the airline operating the Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight. The reports available do not indicate that the influencer or other passengers suffered injuries during the turbulence.