Justin Trudeau's Wax Statue Has Left Twitter Amused

"Looks more like Liam Neeson or Sean Penn," writes one user

Offbeat | | Updated: November 25, 2017 14:19 IST
What do you think of Mr Trudeau's wax statue?

After a wax figure of Justin Trudeau was unveiled by a Montreal museum earlier this week, people had a lot to say about its likeness to the Canadian prime minister. The wax sculpture by Paris-based artist Eric Saint Chaffray was unveiled at the Grevin Wax Museum on Tuesday, but many agree that it looks nothing like Mr Trudeau. The wax figure, wearing a tailored blue suit with a red tie, has started a debate on Twitter.

A lot of people think the wax figure actually looks more like Academy Award-winner Sean Penn than Mr Trudeau:
At least one person thinks the wax statue could pass for Taken star Liam Neeson:
 
A Thanksgiving miracle?
 
And we saved the most brutal for last:
 
What do you think of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wax statue? Let us know in the comments section below.

