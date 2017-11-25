Justin Trudeau's Wax Statue Has Left Twitter Amused

What do you think of Mr Trudeau's wax statue?

A Montreal museum has unveiled a wax figure of Sean Penn disguised as Justin Trudeau #CDNpolipic.twitter.com/YRI7aNwjgj - Mark Critch (@markcritch) November 22, 2017

Justin Trudeau's wax figure looks like they stuck a wig on Sean Penn. #cdnpoli - Dave McConnell (@Davesgenius) November 22, 2017

1980s Sean Penn to play Justin Trudeau in new Hollywood biopic! https://t.co/uyFTCArfp8 - John Allore (@justusguy) November 22, 2017

Love this wax figure of you @imseanpenn!! https://t.co/yd1sxw9QKj - Megz Bottomley (@megzmb95) November 22, 2017

Looks more like Liam Neeson or Sean Penn. - FireGuy62 (@FireGuy1962) November 22, 2017

This Thanksgiving I am thankful for this scary wax sculpture of Justin Trudeau https://t.co/3QPepx1knK - Rebecca Fishbein (@bfishbfish) November 23, 2017

if you're having a bad day take comfort in the fact that you aren't Justin Trudeau's wax figure pic.twitter.com/3edBA6jL9u - Catherine (@CatherineAbes) November 22, 2017