Justin Trudeau's Wax Statue Has Left Twitter Amused

A lot of people think the wax figure actually looks more like Academy Award-winner Sean Penn than Mr Trudeau:
A Montreal museum has unveiled a wax figure of Sean Penn disguised as Justin Trudeau #CDNpolipic.twitter.com/YRI7aNwjgj- Mark Critch (@markcritch) November 22, 2017
Justin Trudeau's wax figure looks like they stuck a wig on Sean Penn. #cdnpoli- Dave McConnell (@Davesgenius) November 22, 2017
1980s Sean Penn to play Justin Trudeau in new Hollywood biopic! https://t.co/uyFTCArfp8- John Allore (@justusguy) November 22, 2017
Love this wax figure of you @imseanpenn!! https://t.co/yd1sxw9QKj- Megz Bottomley (@megzmb95) November 22, 2017
At least one person thinks the wax statue could pass for Taken star Liam Neeson:
Looks more like Liam Neeson or Sean Penn.- FireGuy62 (@FireGuy1962) November 22, 2017
A Thanksgiving miracle?
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for this scary wax sculpture of Justin Trudeau https://t.co/3QPepx1knK- Rebecca Fishbein (@bfishbfish) November 23, 2017
And we saved the most brutal for last:
if you're having a bad day take comfort in the fact that you aren't Justin Trudeau's wax figure pic.twitter.com/3edBA6jL9u- Catherine (@CatherineAbes) November 22, 2017
